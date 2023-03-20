Japanese PM Enjoys Golgappas, Lassi With PM Modi On His Visit To India | WATCH

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is on a tour of India. His visit is being seen as a step towards further strengthening bilateral ties between Japan and India.

Amid all the high-level talks between the two leaders, PM Modi, and his Japanese counterpart were seen taking a walk in Delhi's Buddha Jayanti Park. Both the leaders were also seen near the Bal Bodhi tree in the park, and after this, Japan's PM and PM Modi were seen enjoying golgapass, lassi, and aam panna.

Japanese PM enjoys golgappas with PM Modi | WATCH

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida visit Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. The Japanese PM also tried Gol Gappe, Lassi and Aam Panna here.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/sC3khaR31v — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

Earlier in the day, PM Modi presented a sandalwood Buddha statue from Karnataka in a Kadamwood Jali box to his Japanese counterpart, PM Fumio Kishida. "The art of sandalwood carving is an exquisite and ancient craft that has been practiced in Karnataka for centuries. This craft involves carving intricate designs into blocks of fragrant sandalwood and creating intricate sculptures, figurines, and other decorative items," reported ANI.

(Image: ANI)