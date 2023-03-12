Japanese Woman Harassed On Holi Insists The 'festival Is Wonderful, India Is Joyous'

A Japanese woman who had been groped and harassed during Holi celebrations on Wednesday, March 8, by a group of men in Delhi, responded to the grisly event by sending a string of tweets. In tweets that were roughly translated from Japanese, she described the situation as "unfortunate" and claimed that she "participated in the festival with 35 of her friends."

Taking to Twitter, the Japanese woman wrote, "The original Holi festival is a wonderful and fun traditional festival with the purpose of celebrating the arrival of spring by pouring coloured powder and water on each other and enjoying it regardless of skin colour or social status. (There are various theories). The place where the video was filmed is considered one of the most unsafe places in India, and I participated in the festival."

She further clarified her position on the video that surfaced all over social media and said, "However, we sincerely apologise for causing concern to many people through videos and Twitter. I would like to express my sincere apologies for causing concern and anxiety in many ways, even though my goal was to convey the positive aspects and joys of India. really sorry."

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, where a group of men were seen daubing colour on the woman, who appeared perturbed. It also showed one of them smashing an egg on her head.

Following the video being circulated all over Twitter, the Delhi police took cognizance of the incident and sent an email to the Japanese embassy requesting details of the women.

The Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, issued a notice to the Delhi Police to look into the matter and arrest the perpetrators.

The National Commission for Women also tweeted, drawing attention to the video. It asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter. "@NCWIndia has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to immediately file an FIR in the matter. NCW has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. A detailed report must be apprised to the commission," the NCW tweeted.