'Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan' Held In Shopian, 3000 Gather To Celebrate Music Festival

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of snow-clad peaks of Pir Panjal, the festival was a huge success marking a new break of dawn in Shopian.

Written By Ananya Varma
'Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan' festival in Shopian
1/12
Chinar Corps

Shopian Town on Monday celebrated the 'Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan'- a grand musical festival marking the onset of bitter-cold winters.

Major General Rashim Bali attends the event
2/12
Chinar Corps

Major General Rashim Bali attended the event as the Chief guest along with other officials of the Indian Army. 

Huge crowd of more than 3000 gathers for festival
3/12
Chinar Corps

The event witnessed a huge crowd of more than 3000 locals from Shopian, Pulwama & Badgam districts.

Major General welcomes locals on stage
4/12
Chinar Corps

Major General Rashim Bali also welcomed the locals on stage allowing them a platform to showcase their talent.

Srinagar-based 'Chinar Band' performs
5/12
Chinar Corps

One of these was Srinagar-based 'Chinar Band' which electrified the atmosphere with energetic performances.

People enjoy the performance
6/12
Chinar Corps

The festival saw diverse performances and acts from the band from music to comedy to stand up. 

Young locals awarded prizes
7/12
Chinar Corps

Many of the young locals were also given a prize by the Indian Army for their contributions to the society. 

A young child sits in an Army vehicle
8/12
Chinar Corps

Major General Rashim Bali also encouraged the Kashmiri youth to work for the country and contribute to the growth of India. 

Children enjoy the festival
9/12
Chinar Corps

Children and people from all walks of life were seen enjoying the festival. 

Prizes awarded by Major General
10/12
Chinar Corps

The Major General also pointed out that winds of change could be felt in South Kashmir with a cultural festival of this scale being organized in the heart of Shopian. 

Major General visits local stalls
11/12
Chinar Corps

Major General Rashim Bali thereafter visited local stalls. Multiple Kashmiri cuisine stalls, handicraft stalls & a grand raffle draw were set up. 

People seated for festival
12/12
Chinar Corps

