'Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan' Held In Shopian, 3000 Gather To Celebrate Music Festival

Shopian Town on Monday celebrated the 'Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan'- a grand musical festival marking the onset of bitter-cold winters.
Major General Rashim Bali attended the event as the Chief guest along with other officials of the Indian Army.
The event witnessed a huge crowd of more than 3000 locals from Shopian, Pulwama & Badgam districts.
Major General Rashim Bali also welcomed the locals on stage allowing them a platform to showcase their talent.
One of these was Srinagar-based 'Chinar Band' which electrified the atmosphere with energetic performances.
Many of the young locals were also given a prize by the Indian Army for their contributions to the society.
Major General Rashim Bali also encouraged the Kashmiri youth to work for the country and contribute to the growth of India.
The Major General also pointed out that winds of change could be felt in South Kashmir with a cultural festival of this scale being organized in the heart of Shopian.
Major General Rashim Bali thereafter visited local stalls. Multiple Kashmiri cuisine stalls, handicraft stalls & a grand raffle draw were set up.