Jashpur Road Rage: CM Baghel Blames Drugs Coming From Odisha & MP; Urges CMs To Act

Amid BJP's outcry over Jashpur hit-and-run, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday, blamed the drugs entering the state from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. Pointing that the vehicle which rammed into a crowd in Jashpur was registered in Madhya Pradesh, he said that the accused were ganja smugglers. Urging CMs Shivraj Chouhan and Naveen Patnaik to act on drugs, Baghel said that two accused have been arrested.

Baghel shift blame to Odisha & Madhya Pradesh

"The vehicle (that rammed into to crowd in Jaspur) is registered in MP & the ganja smugglers (arrested in the case) are from that state. It has been seen that ganja is coming from Odisha. Govts of Madhya Pradesh & Odisha should take action," said Baghel.

#WATCH | The vehicle (that rammed into to crowd in Jaspur) is registered in MP & the ganja smugglers (arrested in the case) are from that state. It has been seen that ganja is coming from Odisha. Govts of Madhya Pradesh & Odisha should take action: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/SvaVDONDxP — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

Jaspur road accident

On Friday, at least 20 people were mowed down by a speeding car that allegedly carried a huge quantity of ganja. A video of the incident shows the car deliberately running over an unsuspecting group gathered for Durga idol immersion on Raigad Road in Pathalgaon. Baghel has ordered an inquiry in the matter and assured action against the guilty. One person died and atleast dozens were left injured. The car was later set on fire by the enraged people and two people were arrested by the Jashpur Nagar police.

Moreover, Baghel said the Assistant sub-inspector KK Sahu has been suspended by the government, and the criminals have been arrested in the matter. Condemning the painful incident, Baghel informed that SP Collector and top officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, SP Jashpur Vijay Agarwal claimed that one of the two accused persons arrested in the case has died. The accused were charged with murder and culpable homicide and were being interrogated by the police.

Reacting to the 'painful' incident, former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh said the spirits of the drug mafia in the state have become 'elevated' to the extent that a religious procession could not be spared. Singh also demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and immediate arrangements for the treatment of the injured. BJP leaders have staged a dharna at the victim's house, demanding that the CM visit them - pointing out that he had adamantly visited Lakhimpur.