Javadekar Calls JNU Violence A 'planned Assault', Accuses Oppn Of 'misleading Students'

After the much-awaited press conference by Delhi Police over the JNU violence that unfolded on January 5, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the violence was a pre-planned plot of the left organizations to stop the winter registration by damaging the server rooms and disabling the CCTVs. "They made a planned assault, they did it to stop the winter registrations. With thorough planning, they destroyed the servers and disabled the CCTVs. On January 5, when 'Unity against left' which has people from all the religions, got involved in the matter, it escalated the fight. We condemn such violence," the Union minister added.

'Misleading the students'

Hitting out at the opposition over instigating violence in the universities, Javadekar said that there are political parties like the Congress, AAP, Left who were rejected in the Lok Sabha polls and are now trying to mislead the students.

The Union Minister further appealed to the students to not be misled by political parties. He said, "I appeal to the students to be aware and not be misled by those seeking political advantage of them. Even we have done student political protests, but student protests mean there has to be demands and discussions, but not the violence of this kind. I request the students to contemplate again and start the registrations as their parents have sent them to study and not to fight like this."

Over the incidents of faculties being held hostage by students,Javadekar said, "Holding a lady professor hostage for 24 hours and assaulting her, what culture is this? what kind of protest is this? These are the same students who gheraoed the vice chancellor's residence when she was alone at home. This cannot be called a student protest. Hence, please start the registration process and don't let anybody mislead you.'

Holding the left responsible for the violence, Javadekar said that when the news of the violence first emerged and he was watching television, he found Yogendra Yadav immediately reaching the spot and the Left was quick to react and their usual opposing statements emerge. This was all an organised attempt to create an atmosphere of chaos in the country. They used students to fulfil their political agendas is what we condemn."

Four days after the Delhi police's Crime Branch started an investigation, Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke, on Friday, briefed the media on the ongoing investigation. Revealing that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF were responsible behind all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5 incident, he stated 9 students have been identified from the viral videos and photos - mainly belonging to the four organisations. The police also stated that the briefing was one of many in the ongoing investigation to quell misinformation. Two of the nine identified attackers are from ABVP.

