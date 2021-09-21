Javadekar hits out at ruling TRS in T'gana over 'family rule', 'unkept' promises

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Hitting out at the ruling TRS in Telangana over its alleged family rule and unfulfilled promises of jobs and unemployment dole, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the state needs a strong and development-oriented government like the one headed by Narendra Modi at the Centre.

Javadekar, who addressed a public meeting at Kamareddy town as part of the ongoing state-wide 'padayatra' of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, alleged that the TRS government is characterised by family rule.

The ruling TRS did not work on its promises, including jobs and provision of Rs 3,000 every month to the unemployed, he alleged.

"Ye jhoot ke sarkar hai. Ye jhoote vadon ke sarkar hai (This is a government of lies. This is a government of false promises)...," he said. It should be thrown out, he added.

The TRS government is in the habit of putting the blame on NDA government at the Centre for something going wrong, but people now understand the truth, he said.

The NDA government increased the allocation of funds to the states in comparison with the previous UPA regime and ensured development in the country, he said, citing the example of rapid pace of construction of new highways.

Recalling the surgical strikes post Pathankot, Uri terror attacks and the Balakot air strikes, he praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Such a government is needed in Telangana as well, Javadekar said.

Attacking the alleged corruption in the TRS government, he alleged that huge money is spent in the elections only to "loot" from the people later during five years.

Had the TRS government implemented the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme before COVID-19 spread, it would have saved lives, he said.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would win the next assembly elections in 2023 and also the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll to be held soon, he said.

Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha member, attacked the TRS government over its promises and alleged failures, including double bed room houses for poor, cultivation of paddy and its procurement and the state's mounting debt burden.

Alleging that "MIM goondas" indulged in an attack in the past (resulting in the death of an activist) at Kamareddy, he said TRS and Congress leaders should make it clear as to why no one has been arrested in the incident.

Stressing that the BJP is not opposed to Islam or other religions, he said the "pseudo secularists" should remember as to what happened in the past at Kamareddy town.

"No compromise in matters of Hindutva," Sanjay Kumar, known for his strong Hindutva views, said.

The Hindu faith sees god in everything (animals, elements and nature) and believes in 'sarve jana sukhino bhavantu' (let everyone be happy), he said.

Saying that the AIMIM won five assembly seats in Bihar, he asked as to how did the party win the seats without the party president Asaduddin Owaisi making any big promises to people.

"How did the party win? It won in the name of religion," he said.

If AIMIM can win five seats in Bihar, how many seats should be won if 80 per cent of population of Hindus in Telangana and Kamareddy district become a vote bank, and why it cannot not happen, he said.

Kumar also read out the list of funds provided by the NDA government to Kamareddy district. PTI SJR SS SS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)