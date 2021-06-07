Javadekar Lauds PM Modi's Free Vaccination & Ration Decision; Surjewala Lists Two Demands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his address to the Nation announced that from June 21 onwards all persons above the age of 18 years will be provided with free COVID-19 vaccines across the country and free ration will be provided to 80 crore poor till Diwali. The Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar backed PM's decision on free ration and vaccination and called it a 'historic decision'. The whole country is thanking Prime Minister Modi for both these decisions as for him country always comes first, Union Minister added.

1. #FreeVaccineForAll : Centre to procure 75%

vaccines and give free to states.

2. Free Ration for 80 cr poor extended till Diwali.



- Two Major decisions. THANKS #PMNarendraModi 🇮🇳#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/iSSyXaQjPp — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 7, 2021

Free COVID Vaccinations for 18+

"PM Modi today assured that the government will give free vaccine to the people above the age of 18 years, to the states and their people. Earlier the states had demanded that they themselves would arrange the procurement, later all the states demanded from the centre, so Modi Ji has taken this historic decision under the spirit of the federal state".

All the 23 crore vaccines that have been given so far have been given free of cost by the central government, in the same way, 75% of the vaccinations will be bought by the central government and given to the states free of cost. For example, if there is a need for 100 crore vaccines then the central government will procure 75 crore that too free of cost. So this is a huge quantity and we hope the number will increase.

'80 crore poor will be given free ration till Diwali': Javadekar

The second big announcement that the Prime Minister made that no one will sleep hungry. During the pandemic, the Modi government stands by the poor. In the first phase, 80 crore people were given free ration for 8 months, now in the second phase it will be given for 6 months. This is a big help to the poor from the central government. Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana', a total of 30 kg of food grains per person will be given free of cost to the needy for 6 months from May to October.

प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना' में अब मई - अक्टूबर तक 6 महीने ज़रूरतमंद को कुल 30 kg प्रति व्यक्ति अनाज मुफ्त दिया जायेगा.



महामारी के इस समय में, मोदी सरकार गरीब की हर जरूरत के साथ, उसके साथ खड़ी है। — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 7, 2021

Randeep Surjewala slams Centre on Free vaccine

Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala slammed the Centre and said that from December 2020 till now, the Congress government has raised the demand that the Government of India should take the responsibility of vaccination for all the people above the age of 18 years, but the Modi government repeatedly denied it. He added, Modi govt "Came late, but came half way away"!

"Congress demanded only Universal free vaccination which the Centre never agreed on and later was questioned by the Supreme Court also several High courts termed Modi government's confused policies as 'Manslaughter'. The apex court later demanded an affidavit. Today we are happy that free vaccination above 18 years is considered by Modi govt that too partially".

Surjewala accused people lost their lives because of the Modi government. He further demanded the Centre to:

Vaccine free for all Indians above 18 years - in government and private hospitals.

Put ₹6,000 per month in the account of the poor.

"Change the vaccine policy thrice in six months, do not blame the states themselves but work together. Instead of criticizing, trust the country and implement the free vaccination policy universally for all," he added.

देर आए, पर आधे अधूरे दूरस्त आए !



अब भी मान जाइए-



1. 18 साल से अधिक के सब भारतीयों के लिए वैक्सीन फ़्री हो- सरकारी व प्राइवेट अस्पताल में।



2. ग़रीबों के खाते में ₹6,000 प्रति माह डालें।



छह महीने में तीन बार वैक्सीन नीति खुद बदल राज्यों पर ठीकरा न फोड़ें बल्कि मिल कर काम करें। https://t.co/MwKe9JaV8f — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 7, 2021

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)