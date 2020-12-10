Javadekar Urges All Agencies To Collaborate To Improve AQI & Reduce Delhi Pollution

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar called upon all agencies to work in collaboration to fight against pollution in Delhi. The Union Minister also urged all agencies to adhere to construction and demolition waste management guidelines and ensure effective dust management. Speaking further about Delhi pollution, Javadekar said that a notice has been issued to all agencies for 'strict compliance to regulations' by the Central Pollution Control Board. This comes as Delhi's air quality has been recorded as 'poor' and 'very poor' again and again over the past few months.

"Pollution in Delhi has to be fought by all agencies together, then only Delhiites will get some relief from it. I request all agencies for strict compliance of Construction & Demolition Waste Management Rules and effective dust management," said Prakash Javadekar in a tweet.

"The Central Pollution Control Board has issued a directive to Delhi State Industrial Development Corporation, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi State PWD, DDA, CPWD, DMRC, NHAI & MTNL for strict compliance to regulations on mitigation of dust emanating from construction & demolition activities in Delhi NCR," the Union Environment Minister added in a subsequent tweet.

Delhi Pollution

On Wednesday morning, the air quality recorded in Delhi was categorised as 'very poor'. At around 10 am, the Central Pollution Control Board's realtime data showed that the air quality index of the national capital was 362 which lies in 'very poor' category. By around 4 pm on the same day, the air quality index dropped to 358 but continued to be categorised a 'very poor'. On the other hand, the air quality in Ghaziabad remained 'severe' for the 6th day in a row while Noida and Faridabad categorised under 'very poor' AQI and Gurgaon as 'poor'.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board 'poor' AQI means it can lead to breathing discomfort and 'very poor' increases the chances of getting a respiratory illness due to prolonged exposure. 'Severe' AQI can have a major impact on people with existing health conditions as well as healthy people. An air quality index of AQI between 0 to 50 is considered as good, 51 to 100 as satisfactory, 101 to 200 as moderate, 201 to 300 as poor, 301 to 400 as very poor and 401 to 500 as severe.

Earlier in December, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed all Municipal Corporations and civic bodies in Delhi region and other cities across the country in AQI category of 'poor' or worse to implement measures to reduce pollution by sprinkling water on the road before sweeping.

(With inputs from ANI)