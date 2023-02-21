Javed Akhtar Shows Mirror To Pakistan In Lahore, Reminds Them Of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar castigated Pakistan over terrorism and said that the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks are still roaming freely in the country despite several complaints by India. The comments of the famous Bollywood lyricist came while he was attending the ‘Faiz’ festival in Lahore.

A video of Javed Akhtar is going viral on the interest in which he can be seen recalling the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks after a question regarding the same was put to him. Akhtar's response came after a person asked him to take a message for Indians that Pakistan is a positive and friendly country. Notably, Akhtar was in Lahore to attend an event organised in memory of Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

“We saw how Mumbai was attacked. They (the terrorists) are freely still roaming freely in your country,” Javed Akhtar was heard saying in the viral video. He further stated that Pakistan never organised any event for Lata Mangeshkar while India held events for remembering Pakistani artist Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Twitter applauds Javed Akhtar

Soon after the video of Javed Akhtar went viral on social media, Twitter appreciated him and applauded him for showcasing the mirror to the Pakistani audience that too in Pakistan. ‘Javed Akhtar shows mirror to Pakistan audience in Faiz festival Lahore,” one of the social media user wrote.

