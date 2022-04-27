Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Rated Best Performing Port In India

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority on Wednesday said it has been rated as the best performing port in the country as per the latest logistics performance index report.

The index value of JNPA (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority) is the highest at 84.61, and it is on top of the list among major ports of India.

The top five facilities based on their index value include JNPA (84.61), Mundra (84.16), Pipavav (81.52), Delhi Airport (81.27) and Kakinada Port (77.22).

"JNPA has achieved yet another milestone, becoming the best performing port in the country, meeting all the parameters. The port has been consistently working towards improving logistics costs, building world-class infrastructure and reducing time for the EXIM community. This depicts JNPA continues to be the hub of EXIM in India and provides a plethora of connectivity and logistics options at par with global standards," said Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPA.

The performance ranking, according to the JNPA, is conducted based on 11 parameters.

These parameters include logistics time in hours, demurrage cost as a per cent of logistics costs, ease of customs and documentation (on a scale of 1-10, with one being the least hindrance) and cost of customs clearings as a share of total logistics cost.

Other parameters include the total time taken from unloading of cargo to customs check at the storage yard, from customs checks at storage yard to when goods finally move out of port for importers, from cargo transportation to port till the time of inspection by CBIC officials as well as from completion of CBIC officials' inspection to loading of cargo on the vessel.

JNPA has constantly evolved to simplify and streamline processes with fully automated and integrated container services along with seamless connectivity, ensuring total transparency and ease of doing business, it said.

The port operator said it follows a three-pronged approach and has undertaken various initiatives to promote ease of doing business by improving infrastructure, simplifying processes and digitisation of activities.

JNPA also undertook the development of centralised parking plaza, widening of port roads, development of fourth container terminal phase II, installation of scanners, development of coastal berth and integrated common rail yard facility, direct port delivery, RFID-based terminal gate transactions, container tracking, JNPA mobile app, e-delivery orders, among others, it said.