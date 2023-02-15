Jawan Beaten To Death In Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri District, DMK Leader Among Accused

A soldier was reportedly beaten to death in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. The incident reportedly took place on February 8, with the Jawan succumbing on Wednesday. So far, the state police have made six arrests, but a DMK leader, allegedly involved in the incident, is still absconding, police say. The deceased has been identified as Prabha Karan.

A common water tank in the ward is said to have been at the centre of the row. On February 8, Prabhakar and Prabhu, brothers and soldiers, were using the water facility when the DMK leader allegedly intervened and told them to stop using it. A verbal confrontation followed. Police say the DMK leader, who is also a ward councillor, was made in-charge of several projects by the government.

The DMK leader allegedly brought in a gang of 10 people to beat up the soldiers. The brothers were severely injured after the incident and taken to a government hospital for treatment.

The DMK party leadership is yet to respond to the incident.