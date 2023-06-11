Jawan On Duty In J&K Says Wife Beaten By Mob Of 100 In Tamil Nadu, Alleges Police Inaction

In a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu, an army jawan’s wife was allegedly stripped and beaten up by a group of people. Her husband, a serving jawan in the Indian Army on deputation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has released a video and appealed for help. He has also alleged inaction by the Tamil Nadu police.

In the video shot on June 10, jawan Havaldar Prabhakaran alleged that over a hundred people assaulted his wife Keerthi in Padavedu village in a place that belongs to the HR&CE department. His wife manages a shop in front of the temple and she was allegedly attacked by a gang of people who were also threatening her to shut down her shop.

Tiruvannamalai SP Karthikeyan, after receiving a written complaint, promised that appropriate action will be taken against the guilty.

#BREAKING | 'An army jawan was murdered earlier, they called it a family feud. Now they are saying it’s a dispute between two people. It is yet another coverup exercise by police. I think they are being pressurised by higher command,' AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Army… pic.twitter.com/qoMEQH47bR — Republic (@republic) June 11, 2023

Jawan’s wife hospitalised

Narrating the incident, Havaldar Prabhakaran in the video message said, “My name is Havaldar Prabhakaran. I am working in Kashmir. I am from Tiruvannamalai district, Polur Taluka, Padavedu village. This is to bring to notice that today on 10.06.2023 more than 120 people joining together have badly beaten up my wife. This happened in Padavedu village in a place that belongs to the HR&CE departnment. They have destroyed the place and beaten up my wife also. She is bleeding from her nose and ears. Now she is admitted to the hospital. They have beaten up everyone.”

“I have written a complaint to the SP after our officer spoke to him. He had asked for a written petition so that he can take action. I have also written everything. I have sent it to him also. The Thiruvannamalai SP Karthikeyan has promised to take action. The local police when we first tried to complain did not take any action though,” Prabhakaran added. The jawan also alleged her wife was stripped.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai tweeted and expressed his sorrow over the incident. He informed that he had shared a telephonic conversation with the Havaldar and that BJP party workers will meet his wife in the hospital.

Jawan Prabhakaran’s wife assaulted by a mob

Havaldar Prabhakaran is currently on duty in Srinagar, Kashmir. His family has a small shop in front of a temple that belongs to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. A gang from a nearby shop had constantly been pestering them to shut down their business since they wanted to expand and open more shops, according to his allegations.

Keerthi, wife of Havaldar Prabhakaran had refused the demand following which the gang allegedly beat her. Havaldar has requested police intervention and protection for the family since he is unable to rush back given his duty.