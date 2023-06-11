Jawan On Duty In Kashmir Claims Wife Assaulted In Tamil Nadu, Appeals To Save Family

After a video of an Indian soldier circulated on the internet where he alleged that his wife was attacked, assaulted, and stripped half-naked by nearly a hundred people, the Tamil Nadu Police called the soldier's claim exaggerated. A video of Prabhakaran, a soldier in the Indian Army posted in Kashmir, was shared by a retired Army official, Lieutenant Colonel N Thiagarajan. In the video, the soldier can be seen narrating his ordeal.

Speaking in Tamil in the video, the soldier said, "My name is Havildar Prabhakaran. I am working in Kashmir. I am from Thiruvannamalai district, Polur Taluk, Padavedu village. This is to bring to notice that today (10 June 2023) more than 120 people together have beaten up my wife so badly. This happened in Padavdu village in a place that belongs to the HR&CE department. They have destroyed the place and beaten up my wife also.

He added, "She is bleeding from her nose and ears. Now they have been admitted to the hospital. They have beaten up everyone and there is no safety at all. I have written a petition to the Superintendent of Police. After our officer spoke to him, he had asked for a written petition so that he can take action. I have also written everything. I have sent it to him also. The Thiruvannamalai SP Karthikeyan has promised to take action."

"The local police did not take any action when we first tried to complain. Sir, please save us somehow. It has become a big issue here every day. They come with weapons and all, please save us, sir. This is the place where we work sir, please have a look. Sir save us, they stripped my wife half nude and have beaten her up. How is this even fair? Please save us."

State police says allegation exaggerated

Responding to the allegations, SP Karthikeyan said the initial investigation revealed that it was an exaggerated allegation. A person named Ramu had given his shop to the soldier's family on lease. For the last ten years, they were running a fancy store. Ramu had started asking the family to vacate the place from last one year. Following this, in December last year, the family agreed to a written agreement where it was mentioned that they will vacate the place by February 10 this year. However, they did not follow the agreement and vacate the place, the police official said.

On June 10, the owner went to speak with the family which turned into an argument after Jeeva, the brother of the soldier attacked Ramu with a knife. After this, all the shopkeepers and locals gathered in support of the owner and started throwing the products from the fancy store, police added.

"Police were also immediately informed and police rushed to the spot and cleared the ruckus. From our initial investigation, we have found out that any kind of assault on the wife of the soldier has not taken place. The information given to the soldier is false. But still, we have received complaints from both sides. We have filed a case and we are investigating. We will find the accused in this case and we will take strict action on this. We will for sure arrest the accused," the senior cop said.

SP Karthikeyan also stated that the wife of the soldier has been provided with security and also urged the public to not spread any rumours on the matter.

Indian Army reacts to incident

The Northern Command of the Indian Army has reacted to the incident. In a tweet, the Northern Command stated: "An Indian Army soldier in uniform gave a statement fearing for the safety of his family. Army has already contacted the #Police authorities who have assured all help post investigation. One of the accused has already been arrested."

An Indian Army soldier in uniform gave a statement fearing for the safety of his family. Army has already contacted the #Police authorities who have assured all help post investigation.



"Action is at hand to arrest others. The #IndianArmy accords high priority to well being of families who stay away from the soldiers deployed in field areas. In the instant case, local military authorities have reached out to the families and are also in constant touch with the civil #administration including civil police to ensure safety of the soldier's family. Police have assured safety of the family."

Army officials react to the incident

After the incident came to light, Major General Sanjay Soi told Republic that a soldier who is on the field expects that his family gets proper security. "As a soldier, when we are on the border, like when the soldier is in Kashmir, he is fighting militants. He's on the field 24/7. He doesn't know how long the operation will be." He further said a soldier expects to have the peace of mind that allows him to give his best to the nation.

"The whole country is sleeping peacefully because these jawans are on the border. He just wants his family to be taken care of," Major General Sanjay Soi said adding that these kind of things shouldn't happen.

Major General (retired) SP Sinha asked what the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was doing following the incident. "I am pained to know that these sorts of things are happening in Tamil Nadu. What is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu doing? The state government cannot guarantee the safety and well being of the lady?"