'Industry Has Suffered Because Of COVID, Happy That We Will Be Back To Work': Jawed Habib

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines under which the ongoing nationwide lockdown will be eased in phases. The guidelines state that Barber-shops, spas and salons will be allowed to open and states have been given the autonomy to decide whether additional restrictions will apply to any part of their state.

'Industry has suffered a lot': Jawed Habib

Reacting to this, Hair Stylist Jawed Habib said that with a high demand for personal grooming, new hair salons with better hygiene standards would open up.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Habib said, "COVID-19 has changed the complete industry. There will be more hair work than beauty or make-up work now. I think, there will be more people coming in for hair cut. More hair salons, as opposed to beauty parlours, would open up."

However, the celebrity hair-stylist feels that fear and worry will prevail among people with regards to Coronavirus. "I am doubtful as to how will the hairdressers work with PPE kit on because the work entails a lot of movement. But as the government has directed, we will abide by the same. I am so happy that we will be back to work. There are around three crore salons in the country, with 9 crore people dependent on them for their livelihood. The industry has suffered a lot for 10 weeks," said Habib.

He also said that the industry would be changed for better, as cleanliness and hygiene would take the centre stage in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. "There would be three important things - hygiene, services, and contact. Right from educating the hairdressers of the intricacies to ensuring a safe and good client experience, we are heading to a new culture in this industry," Habib explains.

All the salons were shut down as the COVID-19 lockdown was put in place on March 25. The countrywide lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, while hospitality services, hotels and shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8, the Union Home Ministry said on Saturday.

Termed 'Unlock 1', the Centre on Saturday issued fresh guidelines relaxing the nationwide lockdown, the fourth phase of which ends on May 31. In the new directives, the Union Home Ministry said re-opening of prohibited activities in areas outside containment zones will be done in a phased manner from June 1.

