Speaking to Republic TV on Friday, BJP leader and hairstylist Jawed Habib said that outlook while staying indoors due to the 21-day lockdown should be positive. He said that keeping oneself busy is the key to be positive and happy. Giving his own example he added that one should not depress themselves with news related to Coronavirus, instead they should focus on how to be happy while staying indoors. He also gave tips on keeping hair healthy while being under lockdown.