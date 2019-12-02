The Debate
Jaya Bachchan In RS: 'Rapists Should Be Brought Out In Public And Lynched'

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday, December 2, spoke about the alleged sexual assault and brutal murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday raised her voice about the alleged sexual assault and brutal murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week. Reacting to it, she said, "I don't know how many times I have stood and spoken about this kind of 'atyachar'. I think it's time whether it is Nirbhaya or Kathua or what happened in Hyderabad, people want the government to give a proper answer and a very definite answer." She further said, "I know it is harsh but these people should be brought out in public and lynched." A 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad was allegedly murdered, and her body was set ablaze.

 

