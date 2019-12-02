Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP Says, "Rapists Should Be Brought Out In Public And Lynched"

Expressing shock and grief, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday spoke about the rape and brutal murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week, which shook the country. She said, "I don't know how many times I have stood and spoken about this kind of 'atyachar'. I think its time whether it is Nirbhaya or Kathua or what happened in Hyderabad. I think people want the government to give a proper answer and a very definite answer."

After 4 days of Republic World's relentless campaign about #ParliamentRaiseHyderabad, the results were clearly seen on Monday. Jaya Bachchan further said, "What has happened, how they have tackled it and how far the justice has been done to these people. Do you not think that the security of that area should answer? Why were they not able to protect the area? They should be shamed, people who have not done their jobs properly. I know it is harsh but these people should be brought out in public and lynched. In other countries when something like this happens, public gives justice."

The Case

The charred remains of an assistant veterinary doctor, working for a state-run hospital was found under a culvert at the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway. The police informed that the accused abducted her after seeing her park her scooter near their lorry. One of them removed the air in her vehicle and offered to help her repair it. She agreed to the offer and went with one of the accused on a bike. After committing the act, they burnt her remains with kerosene, the cops revealed. The police have nabbed the four accused. On Saturday, they were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

