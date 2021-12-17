Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar’s shameful remark over rape has received strong criticisms from the people and politicians alike. The outrageous statement made by Ramesh came when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly. Soon after the distasteful comment, Samajwadi Party MP-veteran actor Jaya Bachchan vented her anger and demanded action against 'such people.'

After his comments, the MLA of Srinivaspur had justified his statement while expressing his 'sincere apologies' to everyone in a tweet. While stating his remorse, the former Speaker admitted that his comment was 'indifferent and negligent.' Kumar stoked controversy after he trivialised and mocked the heinous offense of rape. Soon after the politician received reproval on social media, Jaya Bachchan shared her views on the same and called out the ‘disgusting matter' and demanded punishment against Ramesh.

Jaya Bachchan's disapproval over Congress MLA's controversial remark

Coming down heavily on Kumar, Bachchan said, “This is such a disgusting matter. People with such mindsets have no right to sit in the assembly. Things won’t change and their party should give him the stricktest punishment.”

Adding to it she said, “Government should take strict action against such people.” Terming the outrageous comments as ‘shameful’, Jaya told ANI that “Shameful behavior, shameful action. The party must deal with them & take very strict action so that it's an example for others not to even think of such things, forget talking about it in the House.”

Shameful behaviour, shameful action. The party must deal with them & take very strict action so that it's an example for others not to even think of such things, forget talking about it in the House: SP MP Jaya Bachchan on Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar's 'rape' remark pic.twitter.com/yHW56chob2 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Congress's Ramesh Kumar's Remark About Rape In Karnataka Assembly

After the MLA’s demanded time to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly, in response to the demand, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri asked as to how he could run the Session if time was allotted to everyone. Telling members to take the decision on their own, he looked at former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let's enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way." To which, Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar intervened and said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are." Notably, the Assembly broke into a peal of laughter after he passed the distasteful statement and no one raised any objection to his lecherous take.

IMAGE: ANI