As the nationwide debate on the recent increase in the minimum legal age of women for marriage, Task Force Committee chairperson Jaya Jaitly speaks exclusively to Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and explained the reason why they had proposed for an increase in the eligible age for getting married.

The proposal was made on the basis of recommendations made by the Task Force Committee (Headed by Jaya Jaitley) set up by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

When asked on whether she had expected such a controversy over the increase in age for getting married, while talking to Arnab on debate Jaitly said, "Well, I did expect this would happen, but I want to recognise my other collegues on the committee like Dr Jamia Milia VC Anajma Akhtar, Dr Dipti Shah, a gynachologist from Ahmedabad, and Vasudha Kamath who is the VC of two to three universities. These were very enlightened people and I had the benefit of their opinions and knowledge. So we were very confident in what we were doing. There are always disagreements in a society and even there we opened our doors to all kinds of views. We also called those to the panel who had an argument to give. Everybody got a fair hearing. The most important thing that I felt was that we must hear the voices of the stakeholders."

"My understanding is that gender parity, equality and empowerment cannot start if there are some age differences. If the voting age is the same then marriageable age should also be the same. Some of the voices said that it looks as if women are just supposed to stay at home and produce children and need not be given an opportunity to study and add to the national wealth of the country. It is not fair for girls to get tied up. The only way we can stop girls from becoming a financial burden is to help them earn," she added.

Centre clears proposal for raising age for marriage

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, in a significant step towards its commitment to raise the legal marriage age for women, cleared a proposal that would raise the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years. The proposal was made on the basis of recommendations made by a task force set up by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Headed by Jaya Jaitly, the committee made extensive recommendations based on consultations from experts, young adults, young women, and others whom the decision affects directly. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2020 had assured of making a major move in this regard. While the proposal has been passed, it is likely to be presented in the Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session.

(Image: Republic)