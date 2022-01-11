JDA retrieves land worth crores of rupees from encroachers in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) retrieved prime land worth crores of rupees from encroachers here on Tuesday, officials said.

An anti-encroachment drive was jointly launched by the district administration, police and JDA in Roopnagar in the city, they said.

The encroached land in a posh area measuring over five acres was retrieved during the five-hour-long drive, the officials said.

During the drive, 17 structures raised upon the JDA land were also demolished. Around 75 percent of the retrieved land was fenced by the JDA engineering team on the spot, they said. PTI AB AQS AQS

