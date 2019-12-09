JD(S) Accepts Defeat, Admits That "Yediyurappa Is A Tall Leader"

After the BJP retained its power in the state of Karnataka after the bypoll results, the national spokesperson of Janata Dal (Secular) party, Tanveer Ahmed while speaking to Republic TV agreed to the fact that they have faced the wrath of the people by forming a post-poll alliance after the Assembly elections in 2018. According to sources the Karnataka Congress leaders and former CM of the state Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao are likely to tender their resignation to interim President Sonia Gandhi. Talking about the resignations, Tanveer Ahmed reiterated that the future of the JD(S) party is bright.

JD(S) on losing the Karnataka bypolls

Tanveer Ahmed of JD(S) party while speaking to Republic TV was asked if an “unholy post-poll alliance” as termed by the PM Modi has met the “wrath of the public”. Replying to the question he said, “Yeah, I have to really agree upon whatever you are saying. Yediyurappa has proved that he is a tall leader, here in Karnataka. Actually, it is not BJP who has won the elections, it is Yediyurappa and his personality. He has again proved that he is a tall leader. However, it is people’s mandate, let’s not question people’s mandate. We have to accept it. I also fought the elections from Shivajinagar constituency. I lost very badly. It’s alright, all of it is a part and parcel of a democracy”.

Congress, JD(S) alliance

When asked if coming together with Congress in 2018 did not work for JD(S), Tanveer Ahmed said, “I have to really agree. All the eyes that people do have on Congress, the brunt is on us.The people are taking out the brunt on us. Whether Siddaramaiah resigns or Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns, it is not going to make any difference to Congress. However, it was a tough fight, we really gave a tough fight. People’s mandate we have to accept it.''

When asked about the future of JD(S), Ahmed said, "The future of JD(S) is bright, don’t worry about regional parties or survival of regional parties because if anybody has been left out to fight BJP, it's not Congress. It is the regional parties like us”. When asked if there is going to be any accountability set within the JD(S) as well, Ahmed said, “There has to be accountability, without accountability you cannot really run politics.You have to really sit across and analyse, determine, discuss, debate, deliberate and then take a decision. So, there needs to be accountability.

