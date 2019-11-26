'JDS Doesn't Hold Credibility; Blaming BJP To Increase Its Market Value': Muralidhar Rao

BJP National general secretary Muralidhar Rao on Tuesday said that former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's party JDU doesn't hold any 'credibility', hence, the CM is stating that BJP requires the support of other MLAs to keep the government 'intact'. "Kumaraswamy and his party (JDU) don't hold any credibility now that's why they are saying that BJP requires other MLAs or party to keep the government intact after the bypolls. He is blaming BJP just to increase his market value," said Rao.

Muralidhar Rao hit out at Kumaraswamy after he criticised the BJP, saying that it requires other MLAs to gain sufficient numbers and form Maharashtra government. He slammed the JDU, saying that the party does not hold any credibility and is criticising BJP to gain limelight. Rao further stated that BJP doesn't require support from any other party as it will win more than the required numbers. "We need at least seven seats in the bypolls but we will win all the 15 seats," Rao said.

"Siddaramaiah doesn't hold any value"

He also slammed senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah and said that his own party leaders do not have any hope from him ahead of the bypolls."Siddaramaiah doesn't hold any value at this point of time. His own party leaders do not have any hopes from him ahead of the bypolls. That's the reason Siddaramaiah is blaming BJP and abusing BJP leaders," said Rao. "He couldn't keep his own government intact. Difficult times are ahead for Siddaramaiah Ji," he added. The by-elections to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on December 5.

Bypolls in Karnataka

A total of 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka are going to bypolls on December 5 and the counting of the votes has been scheduled for December 9. The date for filing nominations for the bypolls to the 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka was from November 11-18. The elections for the 15 Assembly seats were earlier slated for October 21 but later postponed to December 5 by the Election Commission (EC) as the case pertaining to the disqualification of 17 MLAs was pending in the Supreme Court.

