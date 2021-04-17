JD(S) Leader HD Kumaraswamy Tests COVID Positive; Asks All In Contact With Him To Isolate

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy informed on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves. The JD(S) leader took to Twitter to inform the news of his COVID-19 test result and urged those who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested. Earlier this month, former PM & HD Kumaraswamy's father Devegowda and his wife Chennamma had tested positive for COVID-19 and had urged his party workers & well-wishers to not panic as he had isolated himself. Kumaraswamy had got himself inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 23. For the last few days, Kumaraswamy had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan, which is going for by-elections on Saturday.

HD Kumaraswamy tests positive for COVID-19

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

à²¨à²¨à³à²¨ à²•à³‹à²µà²¿à²¡à³-19 à²ªà²°à³€à²•à³à²·à³†à²¯ à²µà²°à²¦à²¿ à²ªà²¾à²¸à²¿à²Ÿà²¿à²µà³ à²Žà²‚à²¦à³ à²¬à²‚à²¦à²¿à²¦à³†. à²•à²³à³†à²¦ à²•à³†à²²à²µà³ à²¦à²¿à²¨à²—à²³à²²à³à²²à²¿ à²¨à²¨à³à²¨ à²¸à²‚à²ªà²°à³à²•à²•à³à²•à³† à²¬à²‚à²¦à²µà²°à³ à²•à³‹à²µà²¿à²¡à³ à²ªà²°à³€à²•à³à²·à³† à²®à²¾à²¡à²¿à²¸à²¿à²•à³Šà²³à³à²³à²¿. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 17, 2021

CM Yediyurappa tests COVID positive for 2nd time

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and was shifted to Manipal hospital on Friday. CM Yediyurappa was advised by his doctors to get himself admitted at Ramaiah Hospital after he went for a routine check-to the hospital on Friday morning. The Karnataka CM, who was campaigning in Belagavi for the upcoming by-elections, was suffering from fever and had also undergone an Antigen test whose results returned negative following which he visited the hospital on Friday, as per sources. Earlier in the day, CM Yediyurappa had chaired a high-level meeting at his official residence to assess the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The 78-year-old Yediyurappa was earlier hospitalised on August 2, 2020, after he tested positive for coronavirus. CM Yediyurappa was last year admitted to the same Manipal Hospital for nine days, and was discharged on recovery. He had got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 12, and was administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Karnataka reports 14,859 COVID-19 cases

Karnataka, on Friday, reported its biggest single-day spike of 14,859 new cases of COVID-19, and 78 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11,24,509 and the death toll to 13,190. The total number of active cases stood at 1,07,315. Aimed to control the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Friday decided to impose restrictions on the gathering of people for events and celebrations like marriages, birthday parties and cremations among others. As per rules, in the case of marriages and political celebrations, 200 people are permitted in an open space, but religious celebrations have been completely banned. While if the marriage is in a closed space, the limit is 100, for birthdays and other celebrations 50 people are allowed in open spaces and 25 in closed areas.