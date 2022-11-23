JD(S) Leader HD Kumaraswamy Uses Foul Language On Congress MLA, Later Apologises Via Tweet

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday apologised for using foul language against senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar. The Janata Dal (Secular) leader in damage control mode took to his official Twitter handle and asserted that the word he used for the former Karnataka assembly speaker and senior Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar has caused him pain too.

On Tuesday, Kumaraswamy, while getting into his car, was recorded on video referring to Kumar with an expletive. Using unparliamentary language, Kumaraswamy slammed Ramesh Kumar over the bad state of schools in the Kolar region. He said, "What speeches does Ramesh Kumar give (****) but look at the condition of schools here."

HD Kumaraswamy apologises via tweet

In a series of tweets, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka mentioned that the word he used for Ramesh Kumar hurt him too. He said, "The use of that word is not my trademark, nor it is my personality. I am sorry if this word has hurt Ramesh Kumar or others. I take that back."

He further asserted, "Yesterday, I was very sad to see a dilapidated school in Bangavadi village of Srinivaspur Assembly Constituency. I was outraged to hear that the children of the school were taking lessons on the opposite horse stall since 2-3 years."

Kumaraswamy said he was furious to see the dilapidated condition of a school in the Bangawadi village in Srinivasapur. "It was in the backdrop of my ferocity that I uttered those words and not because I wanted to insult someone. I clarify again that it was the tears of children that made me angry,” Kumaraswamy said.