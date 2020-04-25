JD(S) MLC Objects To Screening Of Journalists In Mandya; Detained After Creating Ruckus

A ruckus ensued outside Ambedkar Bhavan in Karnataka's Mandya on Saturday as JD(S) MLC Srikanth Gowda objected to journalists being tested for coronavirus at the spot, fearing the spread of infection as he lived nearby. Following reports of media persons being tested positive for COVID across India, the government of Karnataka had ordered the screening of all media personnel reporting from the field. Ambedkar Bhavan in the Mandya district was sanitized and was being used to test media persons.

JD(S) neta creates ruckus outside Ambedkar Bhavan

However, the JD(S) neta, who resides nearby, created a ruckus outside the Ambedkar Bhavan, objecting to journalists being screened for coronavirus at the center as he feared the spread of infection. The neta and his supporters were apprehended after a scuffle broke out at the spot, forcing the police to take the JD(S) MLC into custody. In the footage, the neta (wearing a gray T-shit) can be seen arguing with those present at the spot and even raises his hand against someone in the mob.