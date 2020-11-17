JD(S) Slams Congress Over Absconding Ex-Mayor Sampath Raj's Arrest In Bengaluru Riots Case

Former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj, who was wanted in the Bengaluru violence case that left four people dead, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday. Sampath Raj, the Congress corporator from Devara Jeevanahalli municipal ward, was arrested in Bengaluru after he had escaped from a private hospital where he got admitted for COVID-19. Reacting to the arrest, JDS Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed has said that more than Sampath Raj, the entire Congress needs to be blamed for the entire scenario.

'Congress using minorities as vote bank'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, he said, "Actually, more than Sampath Raj, anybody needs to be blamed for the entire event whole and square, it has to be the Congress because it has always used the minority community as their weapon, as their tool. Another important question arises that is Congress still using minorities communities for their vote bank. If at all they are, they do not speak about development, they do not speak about their educational problems, they only want to create a divide."

"Now another thing, Sampath Raj is caught but what about the other rickshaw drivers, pullers who were caught. Is it for two Congress leaders who wanted to fight for a seat? Shame on them. I also want to blame the police because they took 93 days to catch him. Karnataka government has also absolutely failed to protect the interest of the common man," he added.

The police recently arrested one of Sampath Raj's aide Riyazuddin who had helped him and another Congress corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir to escape. He had given them shelter at Nagarhole in Mysuru. Zakir is also wanted in the Bengaluru violence case.

Bengaluru riots case

Raj was wanted in connection with the cases related to the violence that rocked parts of the city on August 11. Around 3,000 to 4,000 people went on a rampage, setting ablaze the houses of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his sister over an alleged inflammatory social media post by his nephew.

READ | Bengaluru riots: Lookout notice issued against accused Congress corporator Sampath Raj

READ | Wanted in Bengaluru violence case, former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj arrested: Police

The mob also torched Devara Jeevanahalli and Kadugondanahalli police stations over suspicion that the nephew was present there. Three people were killed in police firing while another person died due to abdominal injuries suffered in the violence. In the charge sheet, Raj has been charged with hatching a conspiracy with the violence to finish off the MLA politically in connivance with Zakir and a few others. Raj and Zakir were still at large and a hunt was on to nab them, police had said.

READ | Bengaluru Riots: Police arrest Congress aide, remanded to judicial custody

READ | Reliance Retail acquires 96% shares of Bengaluru-based Urban Ladder; to invest 75 cr more