JDS To Fight Karnataka Local Body Polls Alone, Says Deve Gowda; Speaks On Cong's Promises

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda in an exclusive interview with Republic TV said that the party will contest the local body election without any alliance and spoke about the party's vision for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He said that the party needs to strengthen from the base and must focus on the local body polls.

The JDS chief said, "See after the assembly elections first time we are meeting to discuss the forthcoming zila panchayat, gram panchayat elections, in the rural areas. We want to contest the elections which is going to be held in the near future, so that is why we called the meeting today, and there we discussed and see wherever it is possible we'll contest on our own without any alliance with anybody and we will fight the battle.

When asked if he is looking to ally with any party in the future for the Lok Sabha elections next year, he said, "No, the Lok Sabha election issue has not been discussed today. First of all, we must see that this local body election is the base. If the base is strong then we will not contest all 28 seats, let us be honest. If we win the local body elections, then naturally we will contest on our own. So wherever our base is strong we'll contest on our own."

HD Deve Gowda on Congress' five guarantees

Speaking about the guarantees by the Congress party, the former PM said to wait for four months and then see. He said, "Just watch for another four months, how they will implement those guarantees which they have promised and let us speak later.''

Last month, the state of Karnataka saw a high-voltage election where the Congress registered a thumping victory with 135 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party won 66 seats and the JD(S) bagged 19 seats.

The grand old party had made five big promises in its manifesto while campaigning for the elections which are as follows:

- Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of free electricity for all households;

- Gruha Lakshmi 2,000 rupees per month in assistance for the woman head of every family

- Anna Bhagya: 10 kilograms of free rice for each family member of a Below Poverty Line household;

- Yuva Nidhi- 3,000 rupees per month for unemployed graduate youth and 1,500 rupees per month for unemployed diploma holders (between the age of 18-25);

- Uchita Prayana- Free transport in public buses for women.

Karnataka government's order on electricity price hike

However, contrary to the promise of 200 units of free electricity, the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government on June 5, issued an order to hike the electricity price in the state. The order led to protests by BJP, wherein the party had a strong reason to target the ruling government.

During the protest against the power hike, BJP leaders and workers also showcased placards and raised slogans against the proposal to scrap the anti-cow slaughter law. Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh had on June 3 indicated that the anti-cow slaughter law would be withdrawn from the state.