JDU Asks RJD's Tejaswi Yadav To Get Quarantined After He Returned To Patna From Delhi

After RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav's arrival in Patna on 11 May from Delhi, Bihar Minister Neeraj Kumar has asked Tejaswi Yadav to place himself under quarantine since he has arrived in the city from another state after two months.

While taking a potshot at Tejaswi Yadav, Neeraj Kumar said, "Tejaswi was absent from Bihar for the past 50 days. He should let people of Bihar know where was he for the past 50 days. Was he in Red Zone? He should go and live in govt managed quarantine or should get himself checked. It is important to be in quarantine and he should let the administration know whether he wants to be in home quarantine. If he spends time in the quarantine then he will get to know the arrangements made by govt for migrants. Now it's too late for him, God knows where was he for the last 50 days. We only saw his video message and tweet."

Tejaswi attacks Nitish Kumar's admin

After his arrival in Patna, Tejaswi took to Twitter to attack the government on the COVID-19 situation in the state, "Testing in Bihar continues to be worryingly low & daily surge in positive cases alarmingly high. First 10 days of May: Average daily test- 952, Average daily surge-25. In a video conference with CM, I had suggested to set the milestone to 3-5K tests per day & increase it subsequently."

Tejaswi's arrival in Patna was confirmed by his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav who had gone to meet him at his residence. Tej Pratap said, "I had come to meet my brother, who was taking rest after a long journey. Now that he has come we will expose the government together. He is my Arjun and whenever anyone has attacked my brother, I have donned the role of Krishna and shielded him. Tejaswi did not know that there would be lockdown due to Coronavirus, and he got stranded. Now, he has come back to Bihar after seeking special permission."

Tejaswi Yadav was not in Bihar for more than 50 days. He even participated in an all-party meeting convened by the Chief Minister through video conferencing from Delhi. Recently, the JDU had questioned his long absence from Bihar, in times of crisis and also alleged that last time during encephalitis floods also he was not to be seen anywhere. Tejaswi has been critical of the Bihar government for its handling of bringing back students from Kota and the migrant labourers.

