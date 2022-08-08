5 years after JDU left the Mahagatbandhan and joined hands with BJP to form the government in Bihar with Nitish Kumar at the helm, the alliance is under a cloud. While JDU has called a meeting of all its MLAs, MLCs and MPs in Patna at 11 am on August 9 ostensibly to discuss the caste census issue, RJD MLAs are also meeting on Tuesday at 9 am. Meanwhile, sources also indicate that he spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the political situation in the state. This has led to speculation about JDU returning to the Mahagatbandhan fold once again.

Here are 5 moves that show Nitish Kumar's displeasure with BJP:

Spat with Bihar Speaker

A high-octane drama unfolded in the Bihar Assembly on March 14 as CM Nitish Kumar lost his temper and accused Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha of "openly violating" the constitution by raising questions against his government. He also Sinha, who is a BJP MLA, if he was going to run the house in an 'unconstitutional' way. The CM was reportedly angry over the Speaker, and his ally BJP, raising questions about an issue pertaining to Lakhisarai.

In Lakhisarai, the constituency of Sinha, on the occasion of Saraswati Puja some BJP workers were arrested for violating COVID-19 protocols. When Sinha had intervened, the policemen had allegedly misbehaved with him. Thus, the Speaker had asked Nitish Kumar to act against the errant policemen as BJP MLAs kept claiming that they were being shielded by his government.

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar & Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha had a heated exchange over whether a matter (Lakhisarai case) being probed by the govt which has also been referred to the privilege committee could be raised on the floor of the House "again and again" pic.twitter.com/xITtjPjEZB — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

Nitish Kumar skips meeting chaired by Amit Shah

On July 17, Nitish Kumar gave a miss to a meeting of Chief Ministers chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Har Ghar Tiranga programme. This meeting was attended by BJP leader and Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad instead. This was the first in a series of important engagements that he missed.

Bihar CM conspicuous by absence at President's swearing-in

The Bihar CM gave a miss to the dinner hosted by PM Modi for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on July 22. This came even as JDU had backed Kovind's candidature in 2017 even when he was a part of the Mahagatbandhan. Moreover, he also didn't attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu in the national capital on July 25. JDU MLAs and MPs had voted for her in the Presidential election.

Absence at NITI Aayog meet

In an indication that all is not well in the JDU-BJP alliance, Nitish Kumar also was conspicuous by his absence at the 7th meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog on August 7. Key issues such as crop diversification, implementation of the National Education Policy and urban governance were discussed. Even CMs of opposition-ruled states such as Mamata Banerjee, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended this meeting chaired by PM Modi.

PM @narendramodi, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and other respected dignitaries are attending the 7th Governing Council meeting of @NITIAayog. pic.twitter.com/zFODzpnp4d — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 7, 2022

Nitish Kumar's party levels corruption allegations against RCP Singh

A former civil servant who worked as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's principal secretary, RCP Singh joined JDU after taking voluntary retirement from the IAS in 2010. A member of the Rajya Sabha since 2010, he climbed the ranks of Nitish Kumar's party rapidly and became its national president in 2020. Meanwhile, he also became the lone JDU MP to be inducted into the Union Cabinet in July 2021. However, he quit Singh on July 6 after he has not renominated to the Rajya Sabha with JDU reposing faith in former MLA Khiru Mahto.

In July, speculation about his joining BJP gained traction after he was welcomed by party leaders in Hyderabad when the National Executive meeting was underway. He decided to resign from the JDU on August 6 after the party sent a notice to him over alleged discrepancies in his properties. The showcause notice, which was put in the public domain by the party, accused him of amassing vast property from 2013 to 2019 and not declaring it in his 2016 Rajya Sabha election affidavit. As per sources, all these properties were purchased in the name of his wife and two daughters.

Addressing a press conference a day earlier, JDU national president Lalan Singh alleged that another 'Chirag (Paswan) model' was being prepared to orchestrate the downfall of the party, and affirmed that all such attempts would be destroyed by the Bihar CM. This was a reference to the allegation that BJP deliberately helped the LJP president in the 2020 Bihar polls to ensure that the maximum number of JDU candidates lose the election. Escalating tensions in the ruling alliance, Lalan Singh also made it clear that JDU won't join the Union Council of Ministers.