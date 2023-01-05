JDU Chief Downplays Lathicharge On BSSC Aspirants; 'It Keeps Happening, Not First Time'

Janata Dal (United) national president and close aid of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lalan Singh on Friday downplayed the police's lathicharge on the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants. Notably, on Thursday, BSSC aspirants who were staging a protest in Patna over the paper leak, suffered from the Bihar government's heavy-handedness when the police lathi-charged them.

Speaking to reporters, JDU chief Lalan Singh said, "Hota rehta hai wo. Uska koi matlab thodi hai. Pehli bar hua hai kya lathi charge iss Desh aur Pradesh mein? (Lathi charge keeps happening. It makes little sense. Is this the first time a lathi charge has taken place in the country or in the state?) I don’t know where the lathicharge took place. But if it happened somewhere-- if someone breaks the law, they won't be allowed to do so. Everyone has the right to protest democratically. But if somebody breaks the law, it’s obvious that the law should be established there."

'Mahagathbandhan promised 10 lakh jobs to youths but now giving them lathis': BJP

Attacking the JDU over Lalan Singh's remark, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Today the true face of JDU has been exposed. Also, the return of Jungle raj has been exposed by the JDU senior leader Lalan Singh Ji. When asked about the lathicharge and the brutal crackdown on the BSSC students and aspirants in Bihar’s Patna by the police, Lalan Singh ji said, ‘Lathi charge koi pehli bar hua hai? Ye to hote rehta hai’."

"This is the level of insensitivity and this shows the mindset of the JDU. The Mahaghatbandhan government said that they would give 10 lakh jobs to the youths. Instead of giving jobs to the youths, they are giving lathis and dandas to them," he added.

The BJP leader said, "In august 2022 when there were teachers’ position aspirants who came out demanding the jobs, they were beaten up with lathis. Now when the BSSC aspirants came out for the paper leak and demanded their rights and justice, they were beaten up with lathis. But there are no lathis for those who indulge in criminal activities. Criminals are given free paths. Liquor mafias are given a free path, but youths are given lathis and dandas. This is the same JDU that said ‘Sharab piyoge to maroge’ (if you will drink liquor, you will die) and now they are saying ‘Lathi aur Danda pehli bar chala?’. This is their mindset."