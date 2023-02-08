'JDU Is Not Nitish Kumar's Party': Kushwaha Steps Up Ante Against Bihar CM As Rift Widens

Janata Dal (United) (JDU) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha has stepped up the ante against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the party does not belong to the latter.

Speaking to Republic over his tussle with Nitish Kumar, disgruntled JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha said that he is the parliamentary board chief of the JDU "only on papers". "After the election for the national president (of the party), many papers have been published from there wherein it was written that Upendra Kushwaha is the parliamentary board chief," Kushwaha said.

"I was made chief on the papers but there is nothing in terms of behaviour... Even Lalan Singh has proven my remark that Upendra Kushwaha is the parliamentary board chief only on the papers but not in behaviour. He only proved my point. I have not given any power or responsibility, but they made me chairman on papers," he added.

#BREAKING | Rift in JDU widens: Kushwaha slams Bihar CM #NitishKumar

Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/FZqoxBexhi — Republic (@republic) February 8, 2023

Upendra Kushwaha slams Nitish Kumar

When asked about JDU mulling to take "disciplinary action" against him, Upendra Kushwaha asserted that he is not distressed about it. "I am not distressed by it. I am working to save the party and the hope of crores," Kushwaha told Republic.

He slammed Nitish Kumar over his remarks wherein the latter said that Kushwaha joined and left the JDU multiple times. "Nitish Kumar is saying that I came and go from his party. First, Nitish should tell if Janata Dal united is his party? Janata Dal-United is not his party. Janata Dal-United was the party of Sharad Yadav. He (Nitish) came to Sharad Yadav’s party, pushed Sharad Yadav out of it and captured the party. But now he is calling JDU his party," Kushwaha said.

"Nitish ji it’s not your party, first correct this mistake," the JDU parliamentary board chief said. Notably, Kushwaha's disgruntlement has become pronounced ever since Kumar ruled out having any other Deputy CM besides Yadav whom he has also, virtually, declared as the future face of the seven-party alliance.

It is pertinent to mention that in a February 5-dated letter addressed to the leaders in the JDU, Kushwaha had talked about the 'special deal' of the party with ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at the time the grand alliance government was formed in August last year and urged the leaders to join him in a meeting scheduled in Feb to discuss the 'truth'.