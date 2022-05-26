After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentenced terrorist and JKLF chief Yasin Malik, to rigorous life imprisonment on Wednesday, Janata Dal-United (JDU) J&K president GM Shaheen urged the Centre to rethink the matter.

Speaking to ANI on Yasin Malik's sentencing, JDU J&K chief GM Shaheen said, "The Government should rethink on Yasin Malik. Earlier, Yasin had a good role in Srinagar and at that time, he initiated a peace process in the region. So, on today's verdict, we think that the Government of India should rethink. The ultimate goal is to get peace in Jammu and Kashmir and how will you get it. He was a militant, no doubt about it. For peace we have to fight against terrorism, but how? We need some people. We believe that Yasin was working for the peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He was never a pro-Pakistani."

Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

The conviction and the subsequent sentencing of Yasin Malik came after he pleaded guilty to all charges. According to the case registered by the NIA in 2017, Malik formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 in order to support the cause of Jammu and Kashmir's secession from India.

NIA accused the separatists were mobilising money from all possible sources including the Hawala network to fuel unrest and support terror activities in J&K.

Maintaining that Malik had played a key role in orchestrating protests, it cited his Facebook chat to show that stone-pelting incidents were a part of a well-planned conspiracy. The NIA also pointed out that the JKLF chief had set up an elaborate mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in the name of a "freedom struggle".

It mentioned that several incriminating materials, including protest calendars, a copy of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's letterhead and electronic items were seized from his house during a raid on February 26, 2019. As per the agency, Malik had a close association with Lashkar-e-Taiba as well which was evident from an email exchange.

Special judge Praveen Singh charged him of offenses punishable under Section 120 B IPC (10+ 6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 121 IPC (Life Imprisonment + 6 years, Rs 10,000 fine), 121A IPC (10+6 years imprisonment + Rs 10,000 fine), 13 UAPA r/w 120B IPC (5+3 years imprisonment, RS 5,000 fine), 15 UAPA r/w 120B IPC (10+6 years imprisonment+ Rs 10,000 fine), 17 UAPA (Life imprisonment+ 2.5 years, 10 lakh fine), 18 UAPA (10+6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 20 UAPA 10+6 years imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine), 38 UAPA (5+ 3 years imprisonment, Rs 5,0000 fine), 39 UAPA (5+ 3 years imprisonment, Rs 5,000 fine).