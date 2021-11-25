JDU Leader Dharmendra Kumar Shot At In Broad Daylight, Taken To Hospital

In a shocking development, Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Dr Dharmendra Kumar was shot in broad daylight in Patna on Thursday. Dharmendra Kumar was reportedly shot by a group of miscreants in broad daylight in Mitra Mandal Colony of Phulwari Sharif. During the firing, he was struck by a bullet in his arm, sources revealed. He has been taken to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) by the Police where he is undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred when Dharmendra Kumar visited his disputed land located in Mitra Mandal Colony on Thursday morning. In the meantime, 5 miscreants reportedly surrounded him and started firing. The leader ran towards his car to save his life, however, a bullet hit his arm.

While speaking to reporters Dharmendra Kumar said, "A few days ago also I had come (to check my disputed land), they had put up a boundary and a gate. After this, I lodged a complaint. And today, they opened fire at me."

Dr Dharmendra Kumar had contested the previous elections in Bihar for RJD from Kumhrar seat of Patna. The leader had joined JDU a few days ago.