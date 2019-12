JDU leader KC Tyagi spoke about the NRC, the GDP, and economic slowdown as well as the Ayodhya land dispute verdict. He reserved his judgement on the NRC 'until the figures were out'. He also extended his respect for the SC's verdict on Ayodhya saying that a review petition on the issue would only cause disturbances in the society. The JDU leader slammed the Congress, saying that their previous rule in Maharashtra has only fueled farmers distress, the party provided no resite to their struggles.