JDU leader Rajeev Ranjan commented on the SPG bill passed by the central government saying that after the murder of former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi, SPG cover is necessary for the family. Speaking of Priyanka Gandhi's security breach, the JDU leader said that such if such a situation causes damage to the leaders, it can prove to be dangerous for the country. Such loopholes in the security cover should be considered by the government while withdrawing the SPG cover, he added.