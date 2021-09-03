JDU MLA Gopal Mandal, Seen Unclothed On A Train, Files Complaint On Man Who Confronted Him

JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal who was seen roaming in undergarments while travelling in a Tejas Express train, has filed a complaint against a passenger for allegedly misbehaving, abusing and snatching his gold ornaments.

In the complaint registered at GRP New Delhi Railway Station, Mandal has accused fellow passenger Prahlad Paswan of misbehaving and snatching his gold chain and rings. The case has been transferred to Buxer for further investigation.

What's the matter?

JDU Gopalpur MLA Narendra Kumar Neeraj alias Gopal Mandal was travelling to New Delhi from Bihar's Patna on Thursday. Fellow passengers had claimed that Mandal was roaming in undergarments. The incident resulted in a heated argument between the MLA and passengers.

After a picture of Mandal went viral on social media platforms, Mandal clarified that he had an upset stomach during his journey to New Delhi. Defending his action, the JDU MLA said, "It is not that serious an issue. I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey. I do not lie."

"The moment I boarded the train, I wanted to use the loo immediately. So I removed my kurta-pyjama and took the towel on my shoulder. I did not have the time to wrap it around my waist," said Mandal.

He further said that a passenger stopped him by holding his hand and quizzed him for roaming naked. "Then I rushed to the toilet," Mandal said.

"The moment I came out, I asked him who are you. He said I am general public. To which I questioned who does this to an MLA," the JDU leader further said, claiming that there were no women passengers present in the compartment when he went to the washroom.

Mandal further said that when the police arrived, he showed them his clothes. "I am almost 60 years old. That man held my hand and embarrassed me. He pushed me to which I responded by abusing. Thereafter, I apologised to him," he said.

This is not the first time that the Mandal has stirred controversy. Back in March, Bhagalpur villagers had held him hostage while opposing a 20-acre land deal acquisition. When Mandal reached the village, the residents notified him that the land was disputed. But when the JDU MLA wanted to leave, he was stopped by angry villagers. After the police intervened, Gopal said that he has arms and threatened to shoot villagers. "I always carry a revolver and will kill anyone if required," he had said.