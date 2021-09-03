In a shocking incident, JDU MLA Narendra Kumar Neeraj alias Gopal Mandal was seen roaming in undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on the Tejas Rajdhani Express train on Thursday. After complaints from fellow passengers, a heated exchange resulted between the MLA and the passengers. The Railway police and the Ticket examiner persuaded both parties & pacified the matter, said CPRO East Central Railway.

JDU MLA walks in undergarments in train

#WATCH I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey: Gopal Mandal, JDU MLA, who was seen in undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on Tejas Rajdhani Express train yesterday pic.twitter.com/VBOKMtkNTq — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

Defending his action, Mandal said, "It is not that serious an issue. I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey. I do not lie".

Reports state that Mandal - who is a JDU MLA from Gopalpur removed his clothes, once he boarded the train to Patna and began roaming around in his shameful state. When passengers complained, Mandal rebuked them saying, " You don't know who I am. I can do anything within a minute". Upon the RPF's intervention, the police lodged a complaint against Mandal.

As per reports, this is not the first time Gopal Mandal has stirred a controversy. In March, Bhagalpur villagers held him hostage in opposition to a 20-acre land deal acquisition. When Mandal reached Bhagalpur, villagers informed him that the land was disputed and the JDU MLA wanted to leave, but was stopped by angry villagers. Calling the police, Mandal sought their help with arms threatening to shoot the villagers. He said, "I always carry a revolver and will kill anyone if required".

He added, "I am a fighter. It was very much possible that I could have killed the villagers in a fit of rage. After the budget session is over I will run a bulldozer over construction that has taken place on the land once it is proved that the land does not belong to villagers but me.” Mandal was released by villagers after police intervention.

Recently, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has grabbed the headlines for opposing ally BJP, demanding a caste-based census across India. Recently, JDU general secretary KC Tyagi had said, "The JD(U) is the most trusted member of the NDA and PM Modi is the leader of the alliance, but Nitish Kumar is certainly PM material”. The 5-time CM has disavowed the statement, saying they were mere talks and not the JDU's stance.