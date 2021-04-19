JDU MLA Mewalal Choudhary Passes Away Due To COVID-19; Bihar CM Condoles Demise

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in India, former Bihar Education minister and JDU MLA Mewalal Choudhary succumbed to the infection and passed away on Monday owing to COVID-19 complications, party sources have stated. Choudhary had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment in Patna's Paras Hospital. The former Minister breathed his last at 4 am on Monday. Choudhary was earlier removed as the education minister following corruption charges.

Bihar: Mewalal Choudhary, JDU MLA and former minister, passes away due to #COVID19 at a hospital in Patna.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/sQFFyBHU0X — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Following his demise, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has extended his condolences. Kumar stated that Choudhary's demise is saddening and an irreplaceable loss in the field of education and politics. The Chief Minister's office also stated that Mewalal Choudhary's last rites will be performed with full state honours.

CM Nitish Kumar (in file pic) condoles the demise of Mewalal Choudhary. CM says that his demise is saddening and an irreplaceable loss in the field of education and politics. His last rites will be performed with full state honours: Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO) pic.twitter.com/IKXIhfJtIy — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Bihar government tightens COVID-19 measures

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has tightened restrictions across the state after an alarming surge in the number of cases. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has appealed to Bihar residents who have migrated to other states to return as early as possible. In addition, Kumar also remarked that quarantine centres are being set up for migrants in case they are not able to quarantine at home.

"Those who are outside, it is our appeal to them to return to the state as early as possible. We will do whatever is possible from our end to facilitate them. The more they delay, the more problems they will face. We want them to come sooner, so they can be tested and the needful can be done for them," said Nitish Kumar

In addition, he has also promised employment for people in the state. The state government has already shut down schools and colleges and other educational institutes till May 15. The fresh guidelines came on a day when the country recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark.

With ANI Inputs

Image Credits: ANI/@Twitter