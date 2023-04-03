JDU MLA Openly Threatens Rivals, Says 'will Silt Throat Of Those Who Oppose Nitish Kumar'

As political tension between the BJP and JDU continues to escalate over the recent communal clashes post-Ram Navami procession, JDU MLA Gopal Mandal has now stoked a fresh controversy as he openly threatened rivals for questioning Nitish Kumar's work. Mandal who is an MLA from Bihar's Gopalpur said on Monday, "if anyone opposes Nitish Kumar's work in front of me, will be beheaded."

A video of his speech has been accessed by Republic TV, in which Mandal is clearly threatening those who will oppose Nitish Kumar. In the video clip, Mandal is addressing a gathering of JDU workers and other leaders. "I have often observed that people from the BJP try to suppress JDU members, but I want to tell my JDU people that there is no need to listen to what the BJP is saying." He further went on to say that "nobody dares criticise Nitish Kumar before me, and if anyone opposes Nitish Kumar in front of me, I will silt his throat, said JDU MLA Gopal Mandal.

#BREAKING | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's leader makes an open threat. Says 'if you oppose Nitish Kumar, I will slit your throat.' Neeraj Kumar of JDU speaks to Republic on the same.#NeerajKumar #NitishKumar #Bihar #BiharPolitics https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/O7tesDIs4h — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the BJP has strongly criticised Mandal's remark. While speaking to Republic TV, BJP leader Nikhil Anand said, "This is the kind of politics they do. They want to threaten the people and sideline democracy only to rule alone." He further called on the JDU party to act against Mandal for making such remarks.

However, this isn't the first time that Gopal Mandal has come under controversy. Earlier, passengers on the train filed a complaint after they found Mandal roaming in undergarments while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on the Tejas Rajdhani Express train. The incident was reported by fellow passengers about the behaviour of MLA. After Mandal refused to wear clothes, the situation escalated, and Madal, along with his supporters, exchanged slang with the public on the train. Later, the RPF and TTE took control of the matter.

