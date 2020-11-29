JDU's Amarendra Kumar Pandey's Aide Devendra Shot Dead In Bihar's Gopalganj; 2 Detained

A close aide of Bihar's Janata Dal-united (JDU) legislator Amrendra Kumar Pandey, Devendra Pandey, was killed on Saturday in Gopalganj after unidentified assailants opened fire at him and 2 others. According to the statement given by the Police, those who sustained injuries in the incident have been admitted to the hospital. The Police also informed that so far 2 people have been arrested and are currently being questioned over their involvement in the crime. 'An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway,' Police added.

Gopalganj (Sadar) Deputy Superintendent of Police Naresh Paswan said, "The reason behind the shooting was not known and that police is investigating."

Amrendra Kumar Pandey also known as Pappu Pandey was elected from Kuchaikote Assembly segment in Gopalganj district.

Bihar: Amrendra Kumar Pandey's close aide shot dead

Speaking further about the incident, DSP Naresh Paswan said that after the 'unidentified miscreants' open fired at 3 JDU supporters, the locals of the village caught 2 of the 4 accused and thrashed them. He also informed that Devendra Pandey was drinking tea at a shop with his 3 friends in Rajpur Bazar under Gopalpur police station jurisdiction when the 4 criminals riding two motorcycles fired indiscriminately at them.

(With ANI inputs)