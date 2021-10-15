JEE Advanced 2021: Politicians Laud Topper Mridul Agarwal For His Monumental Feat

JEE Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Jaipur, Rajasthan has scripted history by scoring the highest marks in the IIT-JEE advanced 2021. Agarwal got 96/66%, scoring 348 out of 360 marks. Following his superior feat, the entrance exam topper has received praises from politicians.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP dialled Agarwal and congratulated him on his success, the Office of the Speaker of Lok Sabha informed. "Congratulations Mridul Agrawal, son of Rajasthan on securing the first rank in the IIT-JEE (Adv) exam. This success is the result of his tireless hard work, prayers of parents and dedication of teachers. With this result, the coaching institutes of Kota Parliamentary Constituency once again proved their superiority, congratulations!" he said.

Interacting with Agarwal, Birla asked him about his future plans to which JEE Advanced topper revealed that he wants to complete BTech (Bachelor of Technology) from IIT Bombay and wants to take part in 'Navanirman' of India. He added that he wants to study abroad and return back to India to upgrade the technology sector of the country.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also congratulated JEE topper, Agarwal, for his great achievement. he also extended his best wishes to Kavya Chopra, the female topper in JEE Advanced.

"Heartiest Congratulations to #Jaipur’s Mridul Agarwal, the topper of #JEEAdvanced2021! It’s a great achievement & a result of his hard work & determination. I congratulate Kavya Chopra, the topper among female candidates & all those who have attained success. My best wishes to all," Gehlot tweeted.

JEE Advanced results announced

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results 2021 were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday. Mridul Agarwal from the IIT Delhi zone topped the rank by getting 96.66% while Kavya Chopra, who also appeared for the JEE Advanced from the IIT Delhi zone, topped in the female category of CRL (Common Rank List) 98. She scored 286 out of 360. A total of 1,41.699 candidates appeared in paper 1 and paper 2 in JEE Advanced 2021 and 41,862 cleared the entrance test.

"While 97 foreign candidates had registered for the exam only 42 of them appeared out of which seven have qualified," a senior official said.