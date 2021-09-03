JEE Exam Scam: CBI Carries Out Searches In Indore; Comes Across 'hawala' Transactions

In a big development in JEE exam scam, sources informed on Friday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was carrying out searches in Indore after reportedly coming across 'hawala' transactions. Earlier during the day, the CBI had detained 7 people who allegedly tried to bring down the ongoing Joint Entrance Examination (JEE main).

As per media reports, an initial investigation had revealed that Rs 15 lakh was being paid by candidates in exchange for someone else to take the exam on their behalf. The students were given assurance of positive results.

JEE Exam Scam: CBI issues a statement

CBI in a statement confirmed and said, "The accused were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top National Institutes of Technology (NITs). In consideration of a huge amount of money, the conspirators were facilitating scam by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana)."

The CBI in its statement had further said that this case was registered on September 1, 2021. The agency also confirmed that subsequent raids were carried out at 20 locations. These locations are in Delhi, NCR, Pune and Jamshedpur.

The CBI also stated that some private institutions were involved in the scam; they had their touts, associates and staff posted at the JEE examination centres. It has been found that at least one of the conspirators is from Bihar. Over 20 laptops, seven computers, around 30 post-dated cheques along with voluminous incriminating documents and devices including PDC’s marksheet of different students were recovered during the raids.

About JEE

JEE Main exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which aims to take exams transparently. Every year, over 10 lakh candidates appear for JEE Main which is a gateway to IIT entrance - JEE Advanced. The NTA concluded the fourth and final session of JEE Main 2021 on September 2, 2021. The JEE Main session 4 exams were held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2.

