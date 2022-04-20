Jeetu Chaudhary, Delhi BJP Leader From Mayur Vihar, Shot Dead

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jeetu Chaudhary from Delhi's Mayur Vihar was shot dead on April 20. The shooting is said to have taken place at around 8 pm outside his home. The reason for the shooting is not yet clear. As per reports, the BJP leader was shot dead by two assailants. As per sources, the leader was called to Mayur Vihar where he was shot at 6 times by the assailants.

Delhi | Local BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary shot dead in Mayur Vihar phase-3 around 8:15 pm this evening. Accused absconding. Few empty cartridges & other important evidence recovered from crime scene . Search for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage being done: DCP East Priyanka Kashyap pic.twitter.com/9yYToGfPyn — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Shortly after the brutal killing, BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal took to Twitter to inform that the BJP leader was shot at indiscriminately by two assailants & condoled Jeetu Chaudhary's demise. Further, he urged the Delhi Police to arrest the killers as soon as possible.

(This is a developing story and further details are to follow).