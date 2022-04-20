Last Updated:

Jeetu Chaudhary, Delhi BJP Leader From Mayur Vihar, Shot Dead

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jeetu Chaudhary from Delhi's Mayur Vihar was shot dead on April 20. The shooting is said to have taken place at around 8 pm

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jeetu Chaudhary from Delhi's Mayur Vihar was shot dead on April 20. The shooting is said to have taken place at around 8 pm outside his home. The reason for the shooting is not yet clear. As per reports, the BJP leader was shot dead by two assailants. As per sources, the leader was called to Mayur Vihar where he was shot at 6 times by the assailants.

Shortly after the brutal killing, BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal took to Twitter to inform that the BJP leader was shot at indiscriminately by two assailants & condoled Jeetu Chaudhary's demise. Further, he urged the Delhi Police to arrest the killers as soon as possible.

(This is a developing story and further details are to follow).

