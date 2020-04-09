The Debate
JeM Terrorist Commander Neutralised In Jammu And Kashmir; Assault Rifle & Ammo Recovered

Sopore police, on Wednesday evening, stated that they had neutralized Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Sajad Dar after a joint cordon and search operation in Gulabad

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sopore police, on Wednesday evening, stated that they had neutralized Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Sajad Dar after receiving information on terrorists hiding in the Gulabad area of the Union territory.

READ: Keran Ops: Army Thwarts Pak Infiltration Bid In Kashmir; 5 Terrorists Killed

Terrorists gunned down

Suleman Choudhary, DIG North Kashmir said, "We had specific information about militants hiding in Gulabad area under Sopore police station limits. Accordingly, a joint cordon & search operation was launched by 22 Rashtriya Rifles, Sopore Police &Central Reserve Police Force, yesterday. Commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Sajad Dar was neutralized in the operation. We have recovered one AK rifle, 3 AK magazines, and 59 rounds."

The operation takes place days after the Indian Army neutralized five terrorists in an encounter in the Keran area of Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The encounter occurred in the Shalbatoo Jumgund area after the terrorists from Pakistan crossed over into India. 

READ: J&K: Army Foils Infiltration Bid By Terrorists Along LoC, Five Martyred

READ: Indian Evacuees Prevented From Becoming Vehicles Of COVID-19 Contamination: Army

READ: 90-yr-old Ex-Army Officer Donates 2 Months Pension To PM CARES; Showers Praises For PM

First Published:
