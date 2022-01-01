JeM Commander Samir Dar, Last Surviving Terrorist Behind Pulwama Attack Killed In Kashmir

In a massive win for security forces, a top Jaish Commander who was the last surviving terrorist involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack was neutralized on Thursday, said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar. JeM terrorist Samir Dar was killed during anti-terror operations in the Anantnag district on December 30, bringing closure to the deadly Pulwama terror attack, that claimed the lives of 40 CrPF jawans.

On February 14, 2019, Jaish terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CrPF convoy on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, resulting in the death of 40 CrPF soldiers. Sameer Dar was also part of the attack but had managed to escape the Indian armed forces. Over time, numerous terrorists associated with the Pulwama attack have been neutralized in various anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley. Dar was the last surviving terrorist involved in the Lethpora-Pulwama terror attack who was confirmed dead by the Kashmir Police on Saturday.

Pulwama terror attack avenged

Kashmir Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar informed in a tweet that the photo of Sameer Dar resembles the dead body recovered by them on December 30 in Anantnag, where three terrorists were neutralized in a joint operation. Dar was active since 2018 and had been involved in a number of terror attacks on the Army and security forces, officials said.

The picture of one of the killed #terrorists in #AnantnagEncounter on Dec-30th matches with JeM top commander Samir Dar, who was the last surviving terrorist involved in Lethpora #Pulwama #TerrorAttack. We are going for DNA sample matching: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 1, 2022

In recent weeks, a complete wipeout of the top commanders of the Jaish-e-Mohammed is being seen in multiple anti-terror operations being launched in the Union Territory. Samir Dar's death comes as yet another achievement for the security forces as it avenged the deadly Pulwama attack.

