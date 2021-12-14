JeM Offshoot Terror Group Releases Inhumane Video On Srinagar Attack; Shows Masood Azhar

An inhumane video has been released by Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Kashmir Tigers (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed) that says 'more to come' suggesting the terrorist group is behind the Srinagar attack. Additionally, the video shows disturbing visuals of the attack where two police officers were martyred while at least 14 others got injured. Importantly, the released video also has a graphic of JeM chief and the US designated terrorist Masood Azhar with a tweet of Kashmir Zone Police's update on the attack.

A statement from the Kashmir Tigers terrorist group was also included:

"It was just a demo, we will strike deep in your hearts just like lightning and thunderstorm, Insha Allah, #Kashmir tigers," read the statement.

The video also mentions how the brutal attack took place and makes false claims on martyrs:

Srinagar attack: 2 J&K police martyred, 14 injured

Terrorists, on December 13 opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, 2 personnel have been martyred in the attack, and at least 14 are reported to be injured. All the injured personnel have been evacuated to the hospital and the area has been cordoned off. The attack took place near the Zewan area of Srinagar.

#SrinagarTerrorAttack: Among the injured police personnel, 01 ASI & a Selection Grade Constable #succumbed to their injuries & attained #martyrdom. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/VPe0Pwoyfy — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 13, 2021

IGP Kashmir confirms Pakistan's role in the attack

A Pakistani assailant was involved in a terror attack, Republic has learnt. While confirming the hand of the Pakistani assailant in the attack, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told Republic that the police has identified all terrorists who were involved in the attack.

While speaking with Republic’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, amid the ongoing investigation, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar informed that "the terrorist involved in the attack was a Pakistan trained terrorist." He added that police are conducting the investigation and are determined that they "will eliminate all involved in this attack." Meanwhile, the brutality was carried out on the same day when J&K Police neutralized two LeT terrorists including a foreign terrorist in a brief chance encounter at the Rangreth area of Srinagar.