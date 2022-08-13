'JeM Terrorist Arrested In Saharanpur Was Planning Terror Attacks In UP': ADG Kumar

The Uttar Pradesh Police Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Tehrikh-e-Taliban Pakistan-linked terrorist from Saharanpur. According to UP ADG (L&O) Prashant Kumar, the terrorist identified as Muhammad Nadeem (25) was planning on conducting terrorist activities in many places of the state and was in touch with Pakistani handlers online.

"ATS nabbed a Mohd Nadeem from Saharanpur, who had links with JeM. He was planning on conducting terrorist activities in many places in UP. He was connected with Pakistani handlers via online methods to conduct terrorist activities," ADG Prashant Kumar said in a briefing.

Discussing Nadeem's activities, ADG Prashant Kumar revealed in 2018 that he came in contact with Hakimullah and Saifullah, members of JeM in Pakistan, who helped him train for lone-wolf attacks, as well as to create improvised explosive devices (IED). While staying in touch with several handlers across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, he used fake IDs to hide his digital footprint.

"It was in 2018 that he came in online contact with Hakimullah, member of JeM in Pakistan, who introduced him with another member, Saifullah. He created virtual IDs from India & sent them to Pak handlers so he may hide his digital footprint: ADG Prashant Kumar (2/3)Saifullah gave him a manual to make IEDs. He was also trained for lone-wolf attacks by knife. Nadeem identified targets for same. He was in contact with several handlers on Pak-Afghan border, they encouraged him to conduct anti-India activities here," said ADG Prashant Kumar.

Accused was planning 'fidayeen suicide' attack: UP ATS

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS), on Friday, nabbed the terrorist from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur averting a major crisis ahead of Independence Day. According to the UP ATS, Mohammed Nadeem was reportedly assigned the task of killing former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and was in direct contact with members of JeM to discuss the plan.

After the arrest from Saharanpur, Republic Media Network has learnt that the UP ATS also recovered some documents as well as chats and voice messages about the action plans prepared for the alleged task of killing Sharma. According to preliminary investigations, the terrorist has been in touch with various terrorist organisations since 2018, proof of which were gathered through social media.

(With agency inputs)

