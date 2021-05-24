Jeni Jerome Becomes Kerala's 1st Woman Commercial Pilot, CM Pinarayi Vijayan Congratulates

Jeni Jerome, a 23-year-old scripted history on Sunday by becoming the first woman commercial pilot of her home state Kerala and has even earned praises from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with people across the country. Hailing from Kochuthura, a coastal hamlet located more than 25 kilometres away from Thiruvananthapuram, Jeni was the co-pilot of Air Arabia flight scheduled from Sharjah to Thiruvananthapuram on May 22 night, which was also her maiden flight from the coastal region of the southern state.

Lauding her achievement on the Facebook page, Kerala CM said that Jeni’s life where she fought against all the circumstances and chased her dreams is a ‘great inspiration’ to women across the nation and the ordinary people. He added, “The family that supported Jeni's dreams and wishes is also a role model for the society. The entire society should be prepared to adopt that model of extending support to girls. I sincerely wish that Jeni could reach even greater heights.”

Who is Jeni Jerome, the internet’s latest sensation?

Jeni, who overnight became the internet’s sensation with people pouring in best wishing and finding inspiration in her zeal to achieve great heights. Jeni’s father world as a fabrication manager at the British company Lamprell and her family have been settled in Ajman for the last 25 years. As per PTI, the daughter of Beatrise and Jerome joined an aviation academy to give wings to her childhood dream after completing the 12th grade.

Her brother, Jeby who is a chartered accountant and reached the state only recently in Kochuthura because of the COVID-19 situation, revealed his sister’s childhood dream of becoming a pilot. He reportedly also said that Jeni was excited to do her maiden flight to the hometown. Apart from Kerala CM, state’s Health minister Veena George also hailed the milestone achievement of Jeni who eyed becoming a pilot since eighth grade. K Surendran, State President of BJP also expressed, "Hearty congratulations to Jeni Jerome.” Other internet users also called Jeni’s life ‘inspiration to a whole another level.’

Hearty congratulations to Jeni Jerome, the youngest woman commercial pilot in Kerala. Yesterday was her maiden flight as a co-pilot, she flew from OMAJ to VOTV. She hails from the coastal region of Trivandrum, Kochuthura. Truly inspirational. Proud of you my girl. #JeniJerome pic.twitter.com/bYe8kfvBj7 — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) May 23, 2021

Congratulations to Jeni Jerome. it's the realisation of a childhood dream of a girl from a small fishing hamlet to be a commercial pilot. A real inspiration! pic.twitter.com/HhQhfUE4NY — OV VISHNU (@ov_vishnu_) May 23, 2021

IMAGE: @surendranbjp/Twitter