Jet Airways Set To Restart Flight Operations As DGCA Grants Air Operator Certificate

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved Jet Airways to resume flight operations by granting the airline the air operator certificate (AOC). The company had earlier received the security clearance from the central government after clearing certain proposed changes in the management control and shareholding pattern.

The Union Home Ministry had communicated to the Civil Aviation Ministry about the security clearance in a letter dated May 6. One of India's largest civil airline companies, Jet Airways had to shut operations due to financial woes in April 2019.

The current promoter of Jet Airways is the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium. The airline ceased operations in its previous avatar in 2019 when owned by Naresh Goyal, and operated its last flight on 17 April 2019.

The official communication to the promoters by the DGCA read, “I am directed to refer to your application and to convey security clearance for change in shareholding pattern of the company/firm, for scheduled operator permit, on the basis of security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

Jet Airways conducts test flight

To get the clearance from the DGCA to launch full-scale commercial flight operations, Jet Airways conducted a test flight to and from Hyderabad on May 5.

"This is to clarify that Jet Airways operated a test flight in Hyderabad earlier today, and a positioning ferry flight to Delhi thereafter. These were not proving flights. We expect to schedule proving flights in the coming days, which would be jointly determined with DGCA", Jet Airways posted on its Twitter handle.

This is to clarify that Jet Airways operated a test flight in Hyderabad earlier today, and a positioning ferry flight to Delhi thereafter. These were not proving flights. We expect to schedule proving flights in the coming days, which would be jointly determined with DGCA. — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 5, 2022

Jet Airways appoints Former SriLankan Airlines' CEO Vipula Gunatilleka As CFO

In an important CXO level announcement, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium-owned airline appointed former Sri Lankan Airlines' CEO Vipula Gunatilleka as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Jet Airways also received a Rs 50 crore inter-corporate deposit from the Jalan group for certain expenses. This was paid after the resolution plan of Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch consortium was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June 2021.

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium had mentioned in September 2021 that Jet Airways aims to restart commercial operations by 2022. Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium said, "Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short-haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022."

He added, "Our plan is to have 50-plus aircraft in three years and 100 plus planes in five years, which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the Consortium."

Image: ANI