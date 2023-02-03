Jethmalani Calls BBC Docuseries On PM 'China-inspired Initiative’ Amid Funding Allegations

In a fresh attack on BBC, BJP leader and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on Friday strengthened his charge on the British broadcaster and alleged that it is 'financially interlocked' with China. Rejecting the BBC docuseries on PM Modi, the Rajya Sabha member said that it was a “Chinese-inspired initiative”.

Accusing the BBC of gaining financial help from Chinese companies, Jethmalani said, “This is showing that BBC is completely financially interlocked with China, through Chinese state-owned companies. The documentary basically is nothing more than a Chinese-inspired initiative.”

Jethmalani’s comments came after he accused the BBC of receiving massive funding from Chinese companies like Huawei. The BJP leader also alleged that the broadcaster has a history of launching ‘anti-India propaganda'.

Jethmalani alleges Chinese funding to BBC

Escalating his attack on the BBC, Mahesh Jethmalani on Thursday slammed the British broadcaster’s supporters in India and alleged that apart from Huawei, 18 other Chinese clients also paid the BBC for attacking India.

Sharing a report on his Twitter handle, Jethmalani wrote, “BBC apologists in India demand proof that Huawei payments to BBC were linked to the documentary. It's not just Huawei that pays BBC but at least 18 other Chinese clients! Lord Alton MP in a stinging criticism of the BBC says ‘HIS BREAD I EAT,HIS SONG I SING’."

‘BBC is a repeat offender’: Jethmalani

Terming BBC a repeat offender, Jethmalani while exclusively speaking to Republic recalled the time when BBC used a map of India without Kashmir during a show in 2021. The senior advocate remarked that the broadcaster has a history of anti-India propaganda.

“They have taken on the Indian Army, they have vilified the Indian Army, so they are repeat offenders on this issue,” he stated.